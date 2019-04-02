Man charged with running shell game at mall food court

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, VA (WWBT) - A man conducting a “shell game” in the food court of Southpark Mall was arrested March 25.
Colonial Heights police were conducting “plain clothes” operations at the mall and were alerted by mall security to illegal gambling in the food court.
Raheem A. Walker, 25, of Chesapeake, was arrested and charged with illegal gambling, possession of gambling devices and obstruction of justice.
He was held on a secured bond and incarcerated at Riverside Regional Jail.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.
