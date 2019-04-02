How did winter affect your car? AAA says to get it checked out

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - It seems like those long winter months are behind us and with the warmer weather, your car might need a checkup.
“Winter time, it takes a big toll on our cars and a lot of times we don’t know what’s going on with them and we haven’t looked at them in a number of months,” Brent Stegner, store manager for AAA Car Care Insurance Travel Center, said.
AAA has some tips for things you can check from home.
First, inspect your windshield wipers. They might look fine, but what happens is they get dry rot?
“They get hard, they get brittle, heavy rain comes and by springtime and summertime you can’t see," Stegner said.
You can also check your tire pressure. Tires usually have a PSI number on them, but Stegner said you shouldn’t follow the numbers on your tire. Instead, look inside the door jamb of your vehicle where you’ll find what the air pressure should be.
Also, check underneath the hood. Make sure fluids such as oil are all full and they don’t have a lot of water in them.
AAA recommends also having your vehicle checked by a professional because not everything that needs to be monitored can be inspected in your own driveway.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.