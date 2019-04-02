Henrico teen making a difference by volunteering at elementary school

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) - A Henrico teenager is making a difference by volunteering a couple of days a week at a local elementary school.
Benjamin Jackson, 19, has been volunteering at Echo Lake Elementary School for about 5 years now.
“I just love it, probably my favorite part is getting to know all the children here. We try to make it interactive for the kids and it’s been my pleasure to assist with that,” Jackson said.
He's part of the glue that keeps the school running and his responsibilities vary based on everyone’s needs.
“Sometimes I will help other teachers that need help with one thing or another, sometimes with technology, sometimes just in general,” Jackson said.
Jackson is pretty tech savvy, and that comes in handy when someone like the school nurse, Linda McGuire, needs a little bit of help with computers.
“One day he just came and helped me with my computer and he said, ‘don’t worry about it, we’re in this together.’ And I just thought what a young man, to tell an old lady like me that. I just felt compelled to write this and put him up for this award," McGuire said.
“Benjamin has dyslexia, which is the reason that we have chosen to home school him,” said Kim Jackson, his mother and also a teacher at Echo Lake.
Jackson is doing online classes so he can learn at his own pace. It gives him time to volunteer with the kids, socialize with adults, tap into his creativity and put his knowledge of computers to good use.
“I’m just so proud of him, he truly embodies kindness day in and day out. Not just here in the classroom but also out in the community. He’s really touched a lot of people and he’s really a good person," Kim Jackson said.
