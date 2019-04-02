Hanover teacher, husband killed in crash in Kitty Hawk, NC

“Mrs. Nicolette served as a 4th and 5th-grade teacher at South Anna for 13 years,” Cecil wrote. “During this time, she touched us all with her wonderful sense of humor, strong work ethic, and dedication. For those of you who knew her, we ask that you remember and celebrate her service to our school, commitment to children, and dedication to the teaching profession. For those of you who did not know Mrs. Nicolette, we ask that you support us with your understanding and patience as we navigate through this heartache.”