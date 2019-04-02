Hanover teacher, husband killed in crash in Kitty Hawk, NC

KITTY HAWK, NC (WWBT) - A Hanover County teacher and her husband were killed in a crash in Kitty Hawk, NC, Monday afternoon.
Hanover County Schools confirmed the teacher’s identity Tuesday afternoon and released a statement saying, “We are grateful for her dedicated service.”
“We are heartbroken to learn of the tragic death of Holly Nicolette and her husband," the statement from superintendent Dr. Michael Gill said. “We extend our deepest sympathy to her family and loved ones for their devastating and unimaginable loss. We are grateful for her dedicated service to Hanover County Public Schools and the positive impact that she had on the lives of her students and colleagues. We will provide extra support to our students and staff as they return to school on Monday and begin dealing with this incredibly sad loss.”
A child was also struck and was treated and released at Outer Banks Hospital. Nicolette and her husband were transported to Norfolk in critical condition. Kitty Hawk police later confirmed their deaths.
Officers said a group of six people were walking against traffic along North Carolina Highway 12 near Maynard Street around 2:30 p.m. Authorities said the group was following the law by staying off the road when they were hit from behind by a pickup truck.
According to police, the driver of the pickup truck fell asleep at the wheel, crossed the center line and struck two adults and a child.
Charges are pending against the driver, whose name has not been released.
South Anna Elementary School principal Alicia Cecil released a statement to share the “heartbreaking news.”
“Mrs. Nicolette served as a 4th and 5th-grade teacher at South Anna for 13 years,” Cecil wrote. “During this time, she touched us all with her wonderful sense of humor, strong work ethic, and dedication. For those of you who knew her, we ask that you remember and celebrate her service to our school, commitment to children, and dedication to the teaching profession. For those of you who did not know Mrs. Nicolette, we ask that you support us with your understanding and patience as we navigate through this heartache.”
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.