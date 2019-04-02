Cup Garage Walk of Honor unveiled at Richmond Raceway

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - NASCAR weekend in Richmond is less than two weeks away.
On Tuesday, the track unveiled its latest panel on the Cup Garage Walk of Honor.
This year's panel recognizes seven Virginia natives who won rookie of the year in the cup series. There are seven total drivers on this year's panel, including Bill Dennis, Ricky Rudd, Jeff Burton and Denny Hamlin.
Race weekend at the Action Track kicks off next Friday, April 12 with the Xfinity race. The Cup race is April 13.
