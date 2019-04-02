Chesterfield launches new academy to reach ‘multicultural communities’

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - Chesterfield County is launching a program this summer that officials say “empowers residents, particularly those from multicultural communities, to understand and navigate Chesterfield County’s government, as well as connect with other community resources.”
My Chesterfield Academy, which is being held in partnership with the Asian & Latino Solidarity Alliance of Central Virginia (ALSACV), will be held once a month from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Thursdays from June through December.
“My Chesterfield Academy participants will be introduced to leaders from county and school departments and tour county facilities,” the county said in a news release. “They will explore how their local government works, learn how to resolve issues, and obtain information and resources.”
The program includes an optional field trip to local historical attractions in the fall.
Participants will graduate from the program in January and “have the opportunity to interact with residents from other communities through the My Chesterfield Academy alumni network.”
For more information, visit chesterfield.gov/MCA, email MCA@chesterfield.gov, or call 804-796-7085. Applications will be accepted through April 12. Applicants will be notified in early May.
Corporate sponsorships and donations to ALSACV will cover additional costs, including lunches, supplies and the field trip.
