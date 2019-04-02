Auto shop surprises woman, repairs truck for free

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - A Richmond woman thought she was giving up her late husband’s truck for good, after repair costs were too much for her.
Robin Mulvin sold her Nissan pickup truck to Speedy’s Towing and Auto Repair last Sunday after after being towed there. A week later, the shop decided to fix up the vehicle and give it back to Mulvin - for free.
She says the truck has been in her family for 20 years. It was purchased by her husband in 2001, and Mulvin held on to it after her husband died from cancer in 2009.
Her story tugged at the heart strings of the owner of Speedy’s, Luis Quinones, because losing a loved one to the disease is a familiar pain to him.
“I lost my father to cancer, and I know that the things that belong to the people that you love - they’re very important," he said.
And that kicked off the shop’s mission: fix the engine and restore the truck.
“We went to work immediately, and got together with the guys across the street," John Holland, the office manager at Speedy’s, said.
They turned to the crew at RVA Auto Detail to handle the detailing work on the truck; “vacuum, we cleaned the seats, we cleaned the headliners, seat belts,” Mario Montenegro said.
Speedy’s handled the mechanical work, including the "exhaust system, oil filter, spark plugs, tune up and tires.”
With a little elbow grease, they kick started the engine once again after it had locked.
“I’m speechless," Jacob Mulvin said, after getting back behind the wheel of his late father’s truck.
Robin Mulvin says her husband bought the pick-up back in 2001, and was keeping it for her son.
“It was such a generous and thoughtful thing that they did. My heart is just filled," she added.
Quinones says the repairs amounted to thousands of dollars, but he was compelled to give back, because his own community was so giving to him when he first moved here from Uruguay.
“If we can give something back to the community, we will do it,” Quinones said.
Mulvin says she’s deciding whether or not to hold on to the truck, or give it to a foundation that auctions off cars and forwards those proceeds to cancer research foundations.
