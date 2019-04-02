12 arrested in ‘Operation March Madness’ drug sting

CAROLINE COUNTY, VA (WWBT) - An 18-month undercover operation led to 12 people being arrested on drug charges. Over 50 indictments were issued in connection to the sale of heroin, cocaine, prescription pills and fentanyl.
The investigation was led by the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office.
“I am so proud of the hard work and dedication by our Caroline County deputies and investigators," said Sheriff Tony Lippa. "I am also thankful for the continued assistance and information provided by our Caroline County citizens as well as the assistance provided by our regional law enforcement partners. We will continue to strive to make Caroline County a safer place to live, work, and raise a family. Additional arrests are expected as a result of this investigation.”
Full list of people arrested:
- Al Stevens, 34 - 2 counts of distributing narcotics
- Amber Cook, 23 - 1 count of distributing narcotics
- Destiny Sieber, 49 - 2 counts of distributing narcotics
- Frankly Harris, 44 - 5 counts of distributing narcotics
- Kwumane Goodall, 25 - 8 counts of distributing narcotics
- Steven Goodall, 25 - 7 counts of distributing narcotics
- Percy Brown, 26 - 5 counts of distributing narcotics
- Samuel Anderson, 56 - 2 counts of distributing narcotics
- Shane Stevens, 39 - 4 counts of distributing narcotics
- Jermaine Brown, 31 - 1 count of distributing narcotics
- Kenen Stevens, 21 - 5 counts of distributing narcotics
- Adrian Pleasants, 48 - 2 counts of distributing narcotics
Deputies were assisted by the Virginia State Police Tri-County Narcotics Task Force, which is comprised of the Virginia State Police, King George County Sheriff’s Office, Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Office, and the Naval Criminal Investigative Service.
The Eastern District of Virginia United States Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force also assisted with this operation by conducting several arrests of suspects.
