Woman charged with DUI had 2-year-old in car

STAFFORD, VA (WWBT) - A 25-year-old woman was arrested after police say she was driving drunk with a child in the car.
Allexys Knight, 25, of Fredericksburg, was arrested in Stafford after deputies responded to a call of a hit-and-run March 30.
A deputy responded to the area of Cambridge Street and Warrenton Road after a witness observed a hit-and-run and followed the suspect vehicle to the Olde Forge neighborhood.
The vehicle was located in the 800 block of Bellows Avenue and a deputy initiated a traffic stop.
The deputy detected a strong odor of alcohol. The deputy said Knight told him she had been drinking and admitted to being possibly too drunk to drive.
A 2-year-old child was in the back seat of the vehicle and the deputy noted damage to all sides of the vehicle.
A family member was called to the scene and took custody of the child.
Knight was incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail and held until sober. She is charged with DUI, felony child endangerment, driving with a suspended license and expired registration.
