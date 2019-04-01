Volunteers needed for Clean the Bay Day

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Summer is almost here and the Chesapeake Bay Foundation needs help keeping the James River and other Virginia’s waterways clean.
Thousand of volunteers are needed from all across the commonwealth to help pick up trash during “Clean the Bay Day" this June.
“Over the past 30 years, Clean the Bay Day has grown into one of the largest volunteer programs in Virginia, and one of the most popular ways to give back to our waterways every year.” said CBF Hampton Roads Grassroots Manager Tanner Council. “People from all walks of life come for a few hours, have a great time and realize that they too can easily make a positive impact on water quality."
The Bay Foundation’s annual shoreline cleanup is scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 1.
To register at a site near you, visit cbf.org/clean. Registering online for a cleanup at one of the state parks gets you free entry to the park the day of the event.
Last year, more than 6,000 volunteers on foot and in boats helped clean up about 130,000 pounds of trash and debris along 300 miles of shoreline.
