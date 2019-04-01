UVA headed back to the Final Four after 35 years

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA (WWBT) - It’s the news that Cavalier fans have been waiting for - UVA is headed back to the Final Four for the first time since 1984.
A year ago, Virginia was the first No. 1 seed to lose to a 16 seed. But this year, the Cavaliers survived overtime and Carsen Edwards’ highlight reel as he finished the game with 42 points for third-seeded Purdue (26-10) to make it to the final stop of the NCAA Tournament.
The Cavaliers needed a last-minute buzzer-beater by Mamadi Diakite to send the game to overtime.
“It was kind of surreal. Being a fourth year here, we’ve had a lot of ups and downs with the team and had some real disappointments,” fourth year student Matthew Campbell said.
That buzzer-beater was probably the most memorable moment of this NCAA tournament so far. Diakite caught a pass and sank an 8-footer as time expired to tie Saturday’s game against Purdue at 70.
In the extra period, the Wahoo’s would hang on and win 80-75 over Purdue.
UVA students are still hyped up from Saturday's win.
For them, this is a redemption year, and that this moment feels like a scene out of a movie.
“I picked my friend off the ground and spun her around because we were so excited,” student Julia Heinzel said.
The win put coach Tony Bennett in the Final Four for the first time in a decade with the Cavaliers. His father, Dick Bennett, coached Wisconsin to the Final Four in 2000.
“Its amazing. I’ve never seen so many get so excited about one thing and just bringing everyone together and its been so exciting and cool to be apart of that community,” first-year student Malia Sample said.
Virginia will face No. 5 Auburn on April 6 at 6:09 p.m.
