The top searched ‘Game of Thrones’ character is no surprise

“Game of Thrones” is set to return for its eighth and final season April 14 and fans of the iconic HBO show are brushing up Westeros knowledge in preparation for learning the fate of their favorite character.
According to Century Link, Virginia’s most searched “Game of Thrones” character is Tyrion Lannister.
Tyrion, who is portrayed by Peter Dinklage, was the top character for five states, making him the third most-searched-for character in the show.
Topping the list was Deanerys Targaryen, also known as Khaleesi, also known as Stormborn, also known as the Mother of Dragons. “Dany” is portrayed by Emilia Clarke and topped searches in 16 states.
Khal Drogo, Deanerys’ husband who died in season 1, was the top character in six states. He was portrayed by “Aquaman” star Jason Momoa.
The White Walkers did not top the searches in any state.
