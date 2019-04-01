News to know for April 1: Petersburg shooting; bus driver in court; toll increase

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - April Fools’ Day is here! And if you have no idea what kind of prank to pull, don’t worry, we’ve got a list here to help you trick your friends and family.
Here’s a look at today’s top headlines:
Police responded to the area of Bayard Street and Lamar Avenue around 10 p.m. for a report of a shooting.
Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
The driver of a bus involved in a deadly crash on I-95 was arraigned in court on March 25 and will next appear in court on Monday, April 1 for a bond hearing.
Yui Man Chow, 40, of Staten Island, NY, faces two counts of involuntary manslaughter after two people died in the incident on northbound I-95 near Crater Road.
If you travel on the Pocahontas Parkway, get ready to start paying a little more.
Staring April 1, tolls for two-axle vehicles on the road are increasing 20 cents to $4.50 at the Main Toll Plaza and 15 cents to $2.60 at the Laburnum/New Market and Airport Drive ramp toll points.
Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax says he took a polygraph test that exonerates him of sexual assault accusations made against him by two women.
According to a release, the polygraph was administered by retired FBI polygraph expert Jeremiah Hanafin in relation to sexual assault allegations made by Dr. Vanessa Tyson and Meredith Watson.
Travel insurance and assistance company Allianz Partners is holding a job fair Monday evening to hire 45 people.
Openings include daytime and evening shifts for customer service positions.
Click or tap HERE for more information.
Drier and cooler weather returns on Monday, but the cool down will be short lived. Here’s a look at the full forecast and when the temps will warm back up:
The University of Virginia Cavaliers are headed to the Final Four for the first time since the 1980s! They’ll face off against Auburn on Saturday night for a chance to play in the national championship game.
Well this will make you feel old - Gmail, the popular email service from Google, is celebrating its 15th anniversary today!
“Fool me once, shame on you; fool me twice, shame on me.”
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.