Multi-million dollar investment to create new jobs in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA (WWBT) - On Monday, Governor Ralph Northam announced G.D USA, Inc. will invest $3.73 million in its facility in Chesterfield County. The project is expected to create up to 26 new jobs.
G.D USA, Inc. is part of the Coesia Group, which is headquartered in Bologna, Italy. G.D USA was established in Central Virginia in 1978, and has since become the leading supplier of high-technology machinery for the production and packaging of tobacco products.
“Virginia’s business climate and skilled workforce provide a supportive environment for the growth of global manufacturers like G.D USA, and we look forward to many more years of success for the company as it expands in Chesterfield County,” said Governor Northam. “G.D is a valued employer in the Commonwealth, and the company’s commitment to cutting-edge technology, innovation, and high-quality job opportunities reinforces the importance of industry-leading manufacturers in our economy.”
The State Secretary of Commerce and Trade says G.D USA has created nearly 200 jobs in the state to date.
