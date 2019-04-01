More than 200 people arrested in firearms, drug operation in southwest Virginia

ROANOKE, VA (WDBJ7) - More than 200 fugitives were arrested in the Roanoke Valley after dozens of agencies execute “Operation Triple Beam.”
According to a news release, between January and March of 2019, Operation Triple Beam made 209 arrests, seized 49 firearms and narcotics with a street value of $497,340, and seized $79,821.
Those arrested are charged with various state and federal crimes, such as distribution of a controlled substance or possession of a firearm, and many other charges.
In addition to the arrests, officers engaged in the operation gathered intelligence as part of ongoing investigations.
