Lawmakers discuss food insecurity in Richmond

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Two Virginia lawmakers were in Richmond Monday, at a town hall-style event at the Peter Paul Development Center.
Senator Mark Warner and Congressman Donald McEachin hosted a discussion about expanding access to affordable and nutritious foods.
“It’s easy to go down to a corner store and get access to junk food," said Warner. "There may be a number of members of the community that don’t realize the importance of fruit, vegetables and fresh fish, and if you don’t have access to that healthy food, you end up with huge numbers of folks with diabetes and other illnesses.”
Officials say there are more than one million people in Virginia living in food deserts.
