Henrico police officers dragged by fleeing vehicle
By NBC12 Newsroom | April 1, 2019 at 12:27 PM EDT - Updated April 1 at 12:27 PM

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) - Three Henrico police officers were dragged by a fleeing vehicle Saturday.

Police were called to the 2700 block of Williamsburg Road for a firearm violation.

The officers located Marquis Johnson who then sped off in his vehicle, dragging the officers a short distance through a parking lot, Henrico police said.

The vehicle struck a Henrico police vehicle and both the driver and passenger fled on foot.

Johnson was arrested and charged with four counts of assault on a law enforcement officer, felony eluding, misdemeanor eluding, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, driving on a revoked license and expired registration.

Marquis Johnson. ((Source: Henrico police))

