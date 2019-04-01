Henrico police officers dragged by fleeing vehicle

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) - Three Henrico police officers were dragged by a fleeing vehicle Saturday.
Police were called to the 2700 block of Williamsburg Road for a firearm violation.
The officers located Marquis Johnson who then sped off in his vehicle, dragging the officers a short distance through a parking lot, Henrico police said.
The vehicle struck a Henrico police vehicle and both the driver and passenger fled on foot.
Johnson was arrested and charged with four counts of assault on a law enforcement officer, felony eluding, misdemeanor eluding, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, driving on a revoked license and expired registration.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.