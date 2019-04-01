Former Virginia AG considered for new White House job

RICHMOND, VA (CNN) - Former Virginia Attorney General Ken Cuccinelli is said to be in the running for a new position at the White House.
Sources tell CNN President Trump is considering hiring an Immigration Czar to help oversee the administration’s efforts to contain and manage what the president calls a surge in migrants crossing the southern border.
Cuccinelli served as Virginia’s Attorney General from 2010 to 2014.
He won the Republican Gubernatorial nomination in 2013 but lost the general election to Terry McAuliffe.
Former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach is also said to be in the running for the new White House position.
