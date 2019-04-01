Former VCU basketball assistant coach and New Kent native hired as GW head coach

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - New Kent County native Jamion Christian has been hired as George Washington University Men’s Basketball Head Coach.
Christian coached at Siena in 2018-19 after leading Mount St. Mary’s to a pair of NCAA Tournaments in six seasons at the helm.
“We aspire to become a perennial contender in the Atlantic 10 Conference and to do so, we need a leader with relentless optimism, positivity and basketball acumen,” said Tonya Vogel, Director of Athletics and Recreation. “We have found that in Jamion Christian. His passion for teaching and his endless energy to get the absolute best out of each individual in his program is infectious. I am confident in Coach Christian’s ability to build a sustainable program that is in the national conversation again soon.”
“I am honored to be able to return home to take a job I have dreamed of having since I was a child,” said Christian. “I’d like to thank President Thomas LeBlanc for this incredible opportunity. It was a difficult decision to leave Siena because I absolutely loved the people, but there were only a few jobs that could take me away, and I can’t wait to get to work."
Christian made an immediate impact at Siena, implementing a pressure defense and an offense built around protecting the ball and three-point shooting. His “Mayhem” brand of basketball saw the Saints improve from 251st to 43rd nationally in scoring defense, 322nd to eighth in fewest turnovers, and 250th to 74th in 3-point field goals per game.
Hired to lead his alma mater at the age of 29, Christian led Mount St. Mary’s to two NEC Tournament Championships and NCAA Tournament appearances in 2014 and 2017.
Prior to returning to Mount St. Mary’s, Christian spent the previous season as an assistant coach at VCU under Head Coach Shaka Smart. While at VCU, Christian helped lead the program to a record 29 wins, a Colonial Athletic Association Championship, and an NCAA Tournament appearance in 2012. Christian began his collegiate coaching career as an assistant at Division III Emory & Henry College (2004-06), before moving on to the Division I ranks as the director of basketball operations at Bucknell University (2006-08), and then as an assistant coach at the College of William & Mary (2008-11).
Christian was raised in Quinton, Virginia. A 2004 graduate of Mount St. Mary’s, Christian was a three-time team captain under Phelan and Milan Brown. He amassed 581 points in 90 career games, including 56 starts. Christian led the Mount in scoring, averaging 11.3 points per game during the 2001-02 season. Christian has a wife, Allie, who played softball at Mount St. Mary’s, and a son, Jacoy. His brother, Jarell, coaches the Capital City Go-Go, the Washington Wizards’ G League affiliate, where GW alumnus Pops Mensah-Bonsu is General Manager.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.