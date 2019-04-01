Display at Lewis Ginter aims to spread awareness about child abuse

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) - Families Forward Virginia partnered with Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden Monday to spread awareness about Child Abuse.
Duke Storen, the commissioner of the Virginia Department of Social Services, planted the last of 3,600 pinwheels in a garden and delivered the state proclamation in recognition of April as National Child Abuse Prevention Month. The blue pinwheels have become a symbol of this nationwide effort.
The display will stay up for the entire month of April.
According to Families Forward Virginia, there were more than 55,255 cases of child abuse and neglect reported in Virginia in 2018.
