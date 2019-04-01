Aquarium hosts annual Sea Turtle Egg Hunt

MANTEO, NC (WWBT) - The North Carolina Aquarium on Roanoke Island is once again bringing about a twist on a popular springtime tradition.
The popular Sea Turtle Egg Hunt returns on Saturday, April 20, with two sessions at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Children are invited to learn about the popular marine reptiles and have the opportunity to see one up close. Kids will be to create their own baskets made out of recycled materials to be used in the egg hunt.
The egg hunt will take place on the aquarium grounds. The event is designed for children ages 3-7. It costs $15 per child in addition to regular aquarium admission.
This event will be held rain or shine so make sure you’re prepared. Click here to register.
