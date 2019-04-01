All-girl robotics teams complete Mission Moon Challenge

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Two all-girl robotics teams will be showcasing projects on Saturday for the FLL Jr. Mission Moon Challenge.
The two third grade teams from St. Catherine’s School spent the year working on projects.
“Galaxy Girls created a Greenhouse to produce extra oxygen, an alarm system that alerts the people on the moon base to open doors and supplies being lost and a telescope that senses and alerts them to explosions in space. All Girl World created solar panels to help with energy production, a 3D printer to print new clothes and other supplies, a drill to drill up ice for them to melt water and a rover to travel around the moon,” a release said about the projects for FLL Jr. Mission Moon Challenge.
The 12 third graders also had the chance to interview several field experts for their projects.
The expo will be from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. in St. Catherine’s Lower School Assembly Room. The event is open to the public.
Three more teams will also join Galaxy Girls and All Girl World at the expo.
