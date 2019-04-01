All-girl robotics teams complete Mission Moon Challenge

“Galaxy Girls created a Greenhouse to produce extra oxygen, an alarm system that alerts the people on the moon base to open doors and supplies being lost and a telescope that senses and alerts them to explosions in space. All Girl World created solar panels to help with energy production, a 3D printer to print new clothes and other supplies, a drill to drill up ice for them to melt water and a rover to travel around the moon,” a release said about the projects for FLL Jr. Mission Moon Challenge.