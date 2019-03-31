Here’s what happened this week to make you smile

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The weather sure has been nice and sunny this week! It’s definitely put a smile on our faces. Now, while the weekend is coming close to an end, let’s hope this upcoming week will be as good as the last (or whichever you want to remember)!
Two children were lost in the woods in Powhatan County earlier this week. Parents and neighbors had been searching for about 45 minutes, but it only took Powhatan Sheriff’s Office K-9 Bane about 15 minutes to track down the two 8-year-old children. Great job, K-9 Bane!
A Sussex County woman is fighting crime by day and baking up a storm at night. Deputy Janette Johnson works with the Sussex County Sheriff’s Department during the day, but afterwards she heads to her bakery, “Just for Kicks,” Surry County. And we have to say, if you have a sweet tooth and like the Wizard of Oz, you definitely need to stop by!
We were all concerned when Richmond Animal Care and Control said that they were taking care of a 4-week-old puppy, named Amelia, that couldn’t walk. But now we can all have a sigh of relief because Amelia’s MRI results have come in and it seems all she needs is some rest, medicine and love. Get well soon, Amelia!
Thanks to the efforts of a 12-year-old Henrico boy, a dozen kittens were brought stateside from Puerto Rico to have a better chance at finding a “furever” home.
Inspired by his mother, a man is traveling across the United States in an effort to get the hand prints of one million cancer survivors on his van. The 1 Million Hands project first started this project in January as a way to honor the journey and strength of cancer survivors. The van will even be making a stop in Richmond this week.
Mildred Austin, of Mechanicsville, has suffered from extreme hearing loss for two decades, but now her dream of hearing again has come true. Simply amazing!
That’s right, Blue Bell ice cream is FINALLY back in the Richmond area! If you haven’t gotten any yet, make sure you do! The frozen treat is available at many Kroger, Publix, Walmart and Walgreens stores.
These two are doing one of the best things you can do in RVA: Watch the sunset over the James River. Looks absolutely beautiful! Thanks, Bill Draper for sharing!
There’s going to be a few rainy days, but it looks like more sun!
“You need to overcome the tug of people against you as you reach for high goals.” - George S. Patton
