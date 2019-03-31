Hanover Sheriff’s Office searching for robbery suspect

(Source: Hanover County Sheriff's Office)
By NBC12 Newsroom | March 31, 2019 at 7:30 PM EDT - Updated March 31 at 7:33 PM

HANOVER, VA (WWBT) - A robbery occurred at a Hanover business on Saturday evening.

Deputies responded to a business located in the 11200 block of Elmont Road at about 7:15 p.m.

Officials say a suspect entered the business and demanded money. The suspect fled the scene on foot with cash.

No injuries were reported and no weapons were displayed.

The suspect is described as a slim male, between 5-foot-1 and 5 feet 5 inches tall.

He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, grey sweatpants and a mask during the robbery.

Anyone with information should call the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

