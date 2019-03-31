Hanover Sheriff’s Office searching for robbery suspect

HANOVER, VA (WWBT) - A robbery occurred at a Hanover business on Saturday evening.
Deputies responded to a business located in the 11200 block of Elmont Road at about 7:15 p.m.
Officials say a suspect entered the business and demanded money. The suspect fled the scene on foot with cash.
No injuries were reported and no weapons were displayed.
The suspect is described as a slim male, between 5-foot-1 and 5 feet 5 inches tall.
He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, grey sweatpants and a mask during the robbery.
Anyone with information should call the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
