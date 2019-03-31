Friends drive shooting victim to hospital

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating after a 21-year-old man was shot early Sunday morning.
Police said they were called around midnight after friends drove the victim to the hospital. He had non-life threatening injuries.
Officers determined the shooting happened in the 200 block of Laurel Fork Drive.
The suspect is described by police as a black male, approximately 5-foot-8, skinny, with a medium/dark complexion, wearing a white tank top and dark pants.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.
