Woman suffers life-threatening injuries in double stabbing

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Two people were stabbed Friday night and one of the victim’s wounds are considered life-threatening.
Richmond police were called to the 1300 block of Coulter Street at 9 p.m. and found a 55-year-old woman and a 60-year-old man suffering from stab wounds.
Both were taken to the hospital.
The woman’s injuries are considered life-threatening.
Police are looking for the perpetrator and have not released any information about potential suspects or what led to the stabbing.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
