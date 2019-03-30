Virginia Tech looking to name Duck Pond otter

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ7) — Virginia Tech is looking for name ideas for an otter that is making its rounds across social media.
On Thursday, the Virginia Tech Facebook account went viral among the Hokie community, after they asked their viewers to name the otter chilling at the Duck Pond on the university’s campus. Suggested names for the otter include Otter Sandman and Okie Otter.
According to Virginia Tech Wildlife Extension Specialist Jim Parkhurst, otters are not uncommon in the area.
In a comment to its original post, Virginia Tech said otters have been spotted in Stroubles Creek, Tom’s Creek and around Heritage Park.
“[Parkhurst] predicts that it’s a young otter who could soon try to find a mate and start a family nearby. The young otter likely was driven out of its mother’s territory elsewhere because she was having another brood of young this spring,” Virginia Tech said on Facebook.
Virginia Tech asks that you do not feed the otter.
The photo of the otter was taken by photographer Kristi DeCourcy, after it had followed a stream into Virginia Tech's Duck Pond.
