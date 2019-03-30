Senior Alert issued for missing Roanoke man

ROANOKE, VA (WWBT) - Virginia State Police have issued a Senior Alert for a Roanoke man.
Roanoke police are searching for 77-year-old James H. Smith. He is described as a 5-foot-9 black male with brown eyes and white hair, weighing 233 pounds.
Police say he was last seen traveling in a 2003 red Ford F-150 pickup truck with Virginia tag WWY-7734.
He was last seen wearing dark blue pants, a blue Hensley long-sleeved shirt, white sneakers and a Seattle Seahawks baseball cap.
Police say Smith suffers from a cognitive impairment, and the disappearance poses a threat to his health and safety.
Anyone with information on Smith’s whereabouts should contact the Roanoke Police Department at 540-853-2211.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.