Resident, firefighter injured in Chesterfield house fire
By Tamia Mallory | March 30, 2019 at 6:43 PM EDT - Updated March 30 at 6:43 PM

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - Two people are suffering injuries following a Chesterfield house fire that occurred on Saturday evening.

Chesterfield fire crews responded to a house fire in the 15300 block of Happy Hill Road at approximately 4:37 p.m.

The fire was under control just before 5:15 p.m.

One resident was transported to VCU Medical Center with serious injuries. A firefighter was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The Red Cross is assisting the family.

