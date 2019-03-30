Resident, firefighter injured in Chesterfield house fire

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - Two people are suffering injuries following a Chesterfield house fire that occurred on Saturday evening.
Chesterfield fire crews responded to a house fire in the 15300 block of Happy Hill Road at approximately 4:37 p.m.
The fire was under control just before 5:15 p.m.
One resident was transported to VCU Medical Center with serious injuries. A firefighter was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.
The Red Cross is assisting the family.
