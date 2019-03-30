Hanover holding e-waste recycling event

HANOVER, VA (WWBT) - If you have some e-waste to get rid of - mark this down on your calendars!
On April 27, Hanover County is hosting an e-waste recycling event from 8 a.m. until noon at the Solid Waste Convenience Center in Mechanicsville on Verdi Lane.
- Flat screen monitors will cost $6 and flat screen televisions will cost $14 per unit. CRT style monitors or televisions will not be accepted.
- All hard drives will be shredded. Other equipment will be destroyed and recycled. They will not be resold.
- Printers under 25 pounds will cost $2 and those over 25 pounds will be $5 per unit.
- All other electrical appliances, except those with Freon, will be accepted without charge. All plug-in items will be shredded and recycled.
- Rechargable batteries will also be accepted. Government officials ask residents to be aware that rechargable batteries do pose a fire hazard. Alkaline batteries or smoke detectors will not be accepted.
Individuals will be able to pay with cash or check. Credit cards are not accepted.
