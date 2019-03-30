Driver injured when dump truck overturns Friday afternoon

POWHATAN, VA (WWBT) - A dump truck overturned in Powhatan at 4:45 p.m Friday, closing Three Bridge Road.
Virginia State Police said the dump truck was hauling 38,000 pounds of stone when it drove off the right-hand side of westbound Three Bridge Road then crossed the center line and ran off the road to the left before hitting an embankment and overturning, losing the load.
Kanika Morris, 38, of Glen Allen, was driving the dump truck and was transported to the hospital with minor injuries. Morris was wearing her seat belt.
Charges are pending and the crash is under investigation.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.