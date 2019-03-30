Chesterfield offering rain barrel workshops to residents

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - Chesterfield County is offering two workshops for residents to come and learn how to build rain barrels.
Chesterfield County Environmental Engineering, James River Soil and Water Conservation District and the Chesterfield County office of Virginia Cooperative Extension will be holding the sessions.
The workshops will show residents how to customize a rain barrel for their yard and learn how rain barrels conserve water, reduce runoff and protect the environment.
Rain barrels can also help reduce water bills by providing water for outdoor needs.
Workshops will be held at the Chesterfield County Fairgrounds and last about two hours. Classes will be held on Saturday, April 6 and Saturday, June 15 at 10 a.m.
There is a registration fee of $40, and residents can sign up here.
