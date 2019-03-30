Brawl breaks out at rap concert at The National

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - A violent confrontation at a rap concert in Richmond has many people talking on social media.
A major brawl broke out at The National on Thursday night when the hip hop group City Girls finished its performance and spread into the streets.
Richmond police described it as “a large fight.” Friday night, officers were on the premises as more concert-goers showed up for other events.
Thursday night’s concert was a celebration for a local radio station’s birthday.
City Girls is known for its hit songs “Act Up” and “Take Your Man.” It also has the song “Twerk,” a collaboration with rapper Cardi B.
The group brought a huge crowd to The National, but suddenly the concert took a sour note.
In a viral video NBC 12 is not showing, you can see a young girl being hit and a boy trying to shield himself from the adults fighting. One entertainment blog’s headline made Twitter - “Oop. A brawl breaks out during City Girl’s concert in Virginia.”
The ordeal inside spilled over to the streets. Richmond police confirmed the fighting continued on Broad Street.
Radio One Regional Vice-President Marsha Landess said in a statement, “The event was the iPower Birthday Bash celebrating the radio station’s birthday. This was a positive and entertaining show; and unfortunately after a great evening, there was a brief altercation between a small group of attendees. There are no reported injuries or arrests. I would like to thank our WCDX staff and the security at the National for quickly intervening and handling this incident. This altercation was an unfortunate end to a very successful evening. We apologize to our attendees who had to witness this unfortunate incident but can assure everyone that it is not a representation of our events or our brands.”
It is not known what prompted the fight.
Police say the crowd eventually dispersed, so they didn’t have to make any arrests. The National has not responded to a request for comment.
