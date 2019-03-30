Army mom surprises her two daughters after more than a year away from home

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - For many people, dropping their kids off at school and picking them up at the end of the day are just parts of a daily routine.
But, for an Army mom of two, it’s part of what made her homecoming so sweet.
Sergeant Tyrishemeka Edwards had been away from home for more than a year.
She even had to meet her daughters' school teachers over video chat.
Though Edwards said she missed so much during the school year, she was humbled that Fox Meadow Intermediate Center jumped in to make sure her two girls got the surprise of a lifetime.
"I've been in Kuwait for the last nine months," Edwards said. "But I've been away from home since the end of last January."
She's no stranger to setting out on a mission.
Most of those missions have sent her around the world, but her latest mission brought her back home to Jonesboro.
"I'm really excited," Edwards said.
She had all of her bases covered with a plan in place.
"My husband called and said that he wanted to surprise them at the school," Edwards said.
She had school faculty and staff as a team for backup.
"The assistant principal was going to head it up for us," Edwards said.
And to fool her kids, she had a solid alibi, as their teachers told them it was a reading exercise for the fourth graders to help out the second graders.
An exercise that Region 8 News was supposedly coming to cover.
"They had no idea," Edwards said. "They were very excited about being on the news and getting a chance to read to each other."
With everyone in their positions, all that was left was the execution.
As Edwards entered the library under the pretense of a guest reader coming to help, shocked silence hung over the room until Khloe shouted out for her mom.
Fourth grader Kalivia and second grader Khloe hugged their mom for the first time in more than a year.
And by the looks on the girls' faces, Edwards' mission was accomplished.
A reluctant Kalivia and Khloe did have to go back to class after the big surprise.
But Mom promised to be back to pick them up for school for the first time all school year.
