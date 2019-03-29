VUU golf wins CIAA Southern Division Championship

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The Virginia Union University golf team has won the 2019 CIAA Southern Division Championship in Charlotte, N.C.
The two-day tournament hosted a total of eight CIAA teams. Chowan University, Elizabeth City State University, Fayetteville State University, Johnson C Smith University, Livingstone College, Saint Augustine’s University, Virginia State University and Virginia Union University.
VUU led all team scoring both days with a team score of 596 and was the tournament winner.
Senior Allan Day and freshman Travon Willis led the team in scoring.
The tournament was the first of several CIAA championship series that will conclude in April with the CIAA Championship.
