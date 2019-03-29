Virginia Tech chooses legendary coach Beamer as commencement speaker

BLACKSBURG, VA (WDBJ7) - Virginia Tech announced on Friday the legendary football coach for the Hokies, Frank Beamer, will be the commencement speaker for the Class of 2019.
The Class of 2019 commencement will take place on Friday, May 17 at the Lane Stadium.
Beamer was a 1969 Virginia Tech graduate, who will celebrate his 50th reunion this year.
He was recently inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame last year and in January he received the Paul "Bear" Bryant Lifetime Achievement Award, and in June, he will receive the 23rd Dick Enberg Award.
Beamer retired in 2015 as the highest winning coach in Hokie football history, with a school-record of 238 victories in 29 seasons.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.