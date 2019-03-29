Video: RPD investigating officer captured cursing at students

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating an officer who was captured cursing at students on video.
The incident occurred on Thursday outside of Albert Hill Middle School, according to Tenesha Calloway, the mother of one of the students.
Calloway says the students were walking to an after-school program when the exchange took place.
“Wait until your asses turn 18, then you’ll be mine,” the officer said in a video captured by a student.
The Richmond Police Department says they are aware of the video, and they are investigating the officer.
“The Richmond Police Department is aware of the video. We take these concerns very seriously. The officer in the video is currently being investigated by our Internal Affairs Division. There are no further details at this time,” RPD said in a statement.
Mayor Levar Stoney released a statement regarding the video:
“This type of behavior will not be tolerated by any employee of the City of Richmond. I trust that the Richmond Police Department will conduct a quick and thorough investigation and respond accordingly. This behavior is unacceptable. It reinforces stereotypes of our communities that are hurtful and damages the relationship between our police department and the citizens they are charged to serve.”
