‘These are my comrades’: Ceremony honors Vietnam War veterans

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - A ceremony on Friday honored and remembered veterans who fought in the Vietnam War.
The event at the McGuire VA Medical Center marked National Vietnam War Veterans Day, which was established in 2017 when President Barack Obama signed into law the Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act of 2017.
“I served two tours in Vietnam so I just want to show support for those of us who are still here,” said Jerald Tuck. “These are my comrades here.”
About 35 percent of McGuire’s patient popular are Vietnam-era veterans.
As part of Vietnam War Veterans Day, Mission BBQ is offering free sandwiches to veterans through 10 p.m. at its locations on Glenside Drive and Stone Village Way shopping center.
