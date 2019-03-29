Teacher running across Louisa for scholarship fund

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA (WCAV) - Louisa County Teacher Kate Fletcher is running across the county Friday to raise money for a scholarship fund.
Fletcher, an English teacher at Louisa County High School, is aiming to run to all six schools in the district throughout the day.
This is the fifth year Fletcher has organized the Lion Pride Run.
Fletcher started the event to raise money for the Lion Pride Scholarship Fund, which helps seniors in Louisa County pay for college expenses.
Last year, Fletcher ran 100 miles in 24 hours around the high school track and raised about $35,000.
This year, she will run from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and cover about 36 miles.
Fletcher started at Moss-Nuckols Elementary School.
Her route is taking her to Trevilians Elementary School, Thomas Jefferson Elementary School, Louisa County Middle and High Schools and finishing at Jouett Elementary School.
She is running throughout the county this year because she wants to interact with students at all schools.
Fletcher also said there will be many hills along this year’s run, but she sees them as a symbol of the hills students climb every day.
