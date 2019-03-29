Tanker overturns on I-495 over Potomac River

MCLEAN, VA (WWBT) - Interstate 495 on the American Legion Bridge near Washington, DC, was closed most of the day Thursday when a tanker overturned.
The truck was carrying 8,500 gallons of fuel, which started to leak.
The bridge crosses the Potomac River on the border of Virginia and Maryland, and the crash closed all northbound lanes.
The crash happened around 2 p.m. and the road remains closed as of 10 p.m. Thursday.
Crews on the scene say it could be midnight before traffic begins moving through the area.
There is no word on whether anyone was injured.
