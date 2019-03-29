Suspect in Henrico double-shooting denied bond

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) - The Florida man suspected of a December 2018 double-murder in Henrico County will remain behind bars until his next court appearance.
Abdool Zaman, 40, of Orlando, Florida appeared in a Juvenile and Domestic Relations courtroom Friday morning. He faces two counts of second-degree murder in the Dec. 13 shooting deaths of two teenagers.
“It’s common for prosecutors to file initially a second-degree murder charge because they’re not certain yet of the quality of their proof of pre-meditation,” said NBC12 legal analyst Steve Benjamin.
Zaman previously submitted a writ to stay in New York, where he was captured on Dec. 18, but it was denied, according to Queens district attorney’s office.
Zaman is accused of shooting and killing his daughter, Vanessa Zaman, and his niece, Leona Samlall, both of whom were 18. A medical examiner determined both were shot in the head.
Court documents state Zaman and Samlall have a child together.
Officers responded around 12:15 p.m. Dec. 13 for a reported shooting in the 200 block of North Airport Drive in Highland Springs; one of the victims died on scene and another died at the hospital, sources said.
A judge denied bond Friday morning following the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s urge to keep Zaman in jail, citing the three-month extradition process from New York.
"By fighting extradition, he was simply trying to delay the inevitable,” Benjamin said. “There's really no defense to extradition."
The motive surrounding the heinous murders of Vanessa Zaman and Leona Samlall has yet to be released.
Henrico Police said Zaman drove away from the crime scene Dec. 13 after shooting and killing his daughter and niece. He was arrested five days later in New York where he was held at a city jail for a total of 101 days fighting extradition.
“There’s really no defense to extradition,” Benjamin said. “The only question is are you the question who has been charged in another jurisdiction? Most people will waive extradition and agree to be transported back because that is what is going to happen.”
Detectives brought the 40-year-old back to Henrico Thursday afternoon where he appeared before a judge Friday. Benjamin added the extradition battle shouldn’t prejudice the case.
“I suppose they could claim his fighting extradition was evidence of his consciousness of guilt but that would be a small factor in any prosecution,” he said.
A family member of Samlall’s was at the arraignment. She stared directly at the judge as Zaman appeared via webcam and declined to comment as she walked to her car after the hearing.
“Everyone reacts to a tragic killing and loss differently,” Benjamin said. “What is important to understand is that the system permits victims and witnesses to participate as fully as they wish."
As the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office gathers evidence in the case Benjamin said it’s possible we could see more charges come forth, specifically capital murder.
“Because the act of killing two people during the same act or transaction qualifies for capital murder or the death penalty,” he said.
NBC12 reached out to the jail for an on-camera interview with Zaman about his charges, but he declined.
Zaman is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on May 6.
