Suspect in Henrico double-shooting to appear in court

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) - The man suspected of a December 2018 double shooting in Henrico County has returned to Virginia.
Abdool Zaman, 39, will appear in a Henrico Juvenile and Domestic Relations court Friday morning. He faces two counts of second degree murder, according to the Henrico County Sheriff’s Office.
He previously submitted a writ to stay in New York, where he was captured on Dec. 18, but it was denied, according to Queens district attorney’s office.
Zaman is accused of shooting and killing Vanessa Zaman and Leona Samlall, both of whom were 18. A medical examiner determined both were shot in the head.
Officers responded around 12:15 p.m. Dec. 13 for a reported shooting in the 200 block of North Airport Drive in Highland Springs; one of the victims died on scene and another died at the hospital, sources said.
The women are the suspect’s daughter and niece, according to family members.
