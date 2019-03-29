Slow down, Richmond: Some speed limits reduced for safety

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - People who are used to driving 35 mph at some Richmond intersections will have to slow it down even more.
It’s part of Mayor Levar Stoney’s Safe and Healthy Streets Challenge as well as the Vision Zero initiative, which aims to cut down on crashes and injuries.
You don't have to tell Tyrone Scott how bad traffic can get on Hull Street.
"It is dangerous,” he said.
Along with all of the cars, there are a lot of pedestrians.
“Especially people with motorcycles and bicycles,” Scott said. “They definitely need to slow it down - people with wheelchairs and the elderly folks. 35 mph is just too much for this area."
An electronic sign now greets drivers warning of reduced speed ahead.
Richmond officials are reducing the speed limit from 35 to 25 in three areas:
Jefferson Davis Highway from Albany Avenue to Hull Street Cowardin Avenue from Hull Street to Semmes Avenue Belvidere Street from Idlewood Avenue to Leigh Street.
"It would make sense for them to lower the speed limit because it’s the same speed limit as Broad Street,” Aaron Woloshin said.
This is about safety, but there are other factors also prompting the change including changes in the city’s bus network, the growth of VCU, pedestrians and cyclists sharing the road with drivers and timing changes on traffic signals.
As you can imagine, not everyone thinks this needs to happen.
“It don’t need to be reduced to lower than 35 because it’s already going slow,” a man who did not want to be identified said. “Slowing it down will make congestion for the 5 o’clock traffic coming through here.”
Like it or not, it's a done deal.
“They’re just going a little slower, so it makes very little difference to the time it takes to get through,” Gary Atkinson said. “But it’s a lot safer for the people who are crossing.”
The area of Forrest Hill and Semmes Avenue between Prince George Road and Cowardin will see its speed limit reduced from 35 mph to 30 mph.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.