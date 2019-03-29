Rescue squad volunteer sentenced to 9 months on sexual battery charge

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - A volunteer with the Ettrick-Matoaca Rescue Squad reached a plea deal this week in a case involving a 17-year-old girl.
Timothy Wilson Sr. will spend nine months in jail on a sexual battery of a minor charge. He was originally charged with rape in the case from May 2017.
Court documents show that the victim was enrolled in an EMT program. She was getting clinical hours at the Ettrick-Matoaca Rescue Squad.
According to the documents, Wilson forced her into a supply room in the rescue squad where the incident occurred. Investigators say she was able to get away and contact her mother, who called police.
Wilson was sentenced Monday to a year in prison with three of those months suspended. He was also ordered to pay a $1,566 fine.
