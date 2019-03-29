Police looking for 3 men, blue Subaru connected to 2 burglaries

By NBC12 Newsroom | March 29, 2019 at 4:22 PM EDT - Updated March 29 at 4:22 PM

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are looking for three people in connection with two burglaries in Bayhill Pointe on March 23 and 28.

A witness said three black males were seen in the 11900 block of Penny Bridge Drive on March 23 putting items into a bright blue Subaru sedan before fleeing in the vehicle.

Electronics, cash and firearms were reported stolen from the home.

On March 28, a man returned home in the 8300 block of Hillcreek Drive and saw three black males run from behind his home and get in a bright blue Subaru. In that incident, cash was reported stolen and other items were found outside the home.

The blue Subaru did not have a front license plate and had what appeared to be a temporary rear license plate. Police also said the car has a loud, after-market exhaust system.

An image of the vehicle was captured by a surveillance camera.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.

