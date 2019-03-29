Police: Couple arrested for having sex at 150-foot SkyStar

Michael Mathisen and Lauren Wilder (Photos: Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
March 29, 2019 at 3:05 AM EST - Updated March 29 at 6:59 AM

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A couple is under arrest after police say they had sex in front of children at the SkyStar Wheel in downtown Cincinnati.

Michael Mathisen and Lauren Wilder were taken into custody about 6 p.m. Thursday at the multi-colored 150-foot observation wheel at The Banks overlooking the city and Ohio River.

The SkyStar Observation Wheel on the Big Four Lawn. (Photo source: WAVE 3 News)
The couple engaged in sex in the presence of children and adults at the wheel, criminal complaints show.

Wilder, 31, of North College Hill was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct and booked into the Hamilton County jail by 6:30 p.m.

She was released on her own recognizance about 11:30 p.m., jail officials said.

Mathisen, 30, of Florence was arrested on one count of disorderly conduct while intoxicated.

He was held overnight without bond.

Both are scheduled to appear in Hamilton County Municipal Court at 12:30 p.m. Friday.

SkyStar says their 150-foot-tall Ferris Wheel is sticking around a few more months at The Banks. (SkyStar)
