Northam announces amendment to fund $2 billion I-81 improvement plan

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ7) - Gov. Ralph Northam has announced a plan that would generate more than $150 million dollars a year for improvements to Interstate 81.
Trucks would provide most of the funding through a mix of taxes and fees, but everyone in the region would pay a few cents more for each gallon of gas.
"We cannot sit back and let the problems continue," Northam said Thursday morning.
He made the announcement outside the Virginia Department of Transportation Traffic Operations Center near Salem, as trucks rolled by on the Interstate below.
His amendment to recent I-81 legislation would dedicate $151 million a year toward the $2 billion of improvements the Commonwealth Transportation Board identified in December.
"Most importantly, this will improve safety and reliability on I-81," Northam said. "We'll be making an historic investment in the economic competitiveness of this vital region of our beautiful Commonwealth."
The trucking industry will shoulder most of the burden, through increased registration fees, higher diesel fuel and road taxes.
But all drivers along the I-81 corridor will contribute with a 2.1% increase in the regional motor fuels tax.
"Good compromise proposal," said Senator Creigh Deeds (D-Bath County). "It's across the board, equally fair, equally unfair to a lot of people."
"Most importantly it dedicates a continuing revenue stream dedicated for I-81 that will allow us to continue to make improvements as improvements are needed," said Delegate Terry Austin (R-Botetourt County).
And unlike an earlier plan that included tolls, the new proposal has support from the state's trucking industry.
Dale Bennett is President of the Virginia Trucking Association.
"While trucking will be paying a significant share of this new revenue," he said, "other users of the system who will benefit will be contributing as well."
This isn't a done deal. Lawmakers must approve the compromise during the veto session next Wednesday. And some fear the Speaker of the House won't allow the issue to come up for a vote.
So we still have a few more miles to travel, before we know if the I-81 improvement plan will move forward this year.
Copyright 2019 WDBJ. All rights reserved.