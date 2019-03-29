News to know for March 29: Family escapes house fire; Henrico double shooting suspect returns; Kings Dominion opens

News to know for March 29
By Tamia Mallory | March 29, 2019 at 5:54 AM EST - Updated March 29 at 5:54 AM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The week is coming to a beautiful end with amazing weather!

Gorgeous Friday, Saturday

Today and tomorrow’s weather will be dry and sunny, with highs in the 70s!

Rain chances return on Sunday, so don’t tuck away your umbrella just yet.

Forecast: Warm-up building then late weekend rain

House fire escape

A Henrico family of three escaped a house fire early Friday morning.

Henrico fire crews responded to the home on Lexy Court just after 1 a.m.

No injuries were reported in the fire. Officials are still working to determine the cause of the fire.

(Source: Henrico Fire)
(Source: Henrico Fire) (NBC12)

Zaman returns

Abdool Zaman, the man accused of killing his daughter and niece in Henrico, has returned to Virginia.

Zaman was captured and held in New York, before he was extradited back to Virginia.

Zaman could appear in court this morning for an arraignment, where he would hear his formal charges and a potential plea.

(Source: Henrico County Sheriff's Office)
(Source: Henrico County Sheriff's Office) (NBC12)

Man wanted

Fredericksburg police are looking for a person of interest in a suspicious death that occurred at an apartment Thursday morning.

Police located the body of Karen Woodall, 44, of Fredericksburg, in an apartment in the 100 block of Golden Leaf Court, after receiving a call for assistance at 10 a.m.

Police are looking for Barry Nelson Sullivan, 45, of Fredericksburg.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fredericksburg police at 540-373-3122.

Barry Sullivan.
Barry Sullivan.

Sexual misconduct allegations

Former Virginia Gov. L. Douglas Wilder is facing sexual harassment allegations.

A former Virginia Commonwealth University student says Wilder sexually harassed her in 2017, the Washington Post reports.

The former student, Sydney Black, worked as an assistant at the L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs.

Former VCU student accuses former Gov. Wilder of sexual harassment

Kings Dominion opens

Kings Dominion is opening for its 2019 season this weekend!

The park will open at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 30.

(Source: Kings Dominion)
(Source: Kings Dominion)

Final thought

“Let us be grateful to people who make us happy; they are the charming gardeners who make our souls blossom.” - Marcel Proust

Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.