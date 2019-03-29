NBC12 Viewpoint: Navy Hill must happen!

By Kim Grinnage | email
Many of you have heard of the Navy Hill project, but many of you have not. The mayor of Richmond, Levar Stoney, along with business and some members of the non-profit community, is proposing a very ambitious project to change the face of downtown Richmond for the better.
As you have heard me state in the past, the Richmond region is on fire and we continue to show up on the Top 10 list of best destinations in the country. That means a greater lifestyle for you and all of the amenities and improvements many of you enjoy. But a city that is growing must continue to grow and it must continue to grow for all of its citizens.
When you visit other cities that you love around the country, the one thing that they all have in common is a very vibrant downtown district. Richmond is doing great and light years away from where we were, but we must continue to grow.
The Navy Hill project is the centerpiece of continued growth that will benefit the entire region. The project includes a new 17,500 capacity arena replacing the outdated Coliseum, additional downtown housing, including more than 680 units of affordable housing, more entertainment venues, more hotel and convention space, more downtown shopping opportunities and most importantly more jobs during construction and more retail jobs after construction, including jobs for inclusive communities.
If we need more money for schools and other important projects, we must raise revenue. This is an excellent opportunity to raise revenue that will benefit the citizens of the city and the region.
This project is not without its detractors, but you need to personally get involved in understanding the issues.
For more information on the Navy Hill project, visit navyhillrva.com and see for yourself.