Interactive map shows condition rating of Richmond roads

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The City of Richmond is making street condition ratings public.
The Pavement Condition Index ratings of every street in the city is available on an interactive map on the city’s website.
The rating is one of the tools used by the city to prioritize paving and infrastructure work.
The announcement comes after an analysis that said more than 60 percent of Richmond’s roads were considered to be in poor shape was released earlier this month.
The rating is based on a 0-100 scale. The lower the number, the worse the road. The map is searchable by address.
Several roads on the interactive map show scores in the low 20s and teens, which is categorizes them as “serious.”
Many other, including the Mayo Bridge fall under the “very poor” rating of 26 to 40.
In order for a road to be considered satisfactory, it has to score 71 to 85.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.